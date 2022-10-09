Dodgers: Max Muncy Reflects on Season-Ending Injury Last Year

Last year, Max Muncy was slashing .249/ .368/ .527/ with a .895 OPS heading into the postseason. He was having arguably one of the best seasons of his career until the team played the Milwaukee Brewers right before the postseason began.

Muncy collided with the first baseman, Jace Pederson, and it was later revealed that the former MVP candidate had torn the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow. He would join Clayton Kershaw in missing the remainder of the season.

The Dodgers went on to lose in six games in the NLCS to the eventual WS champs, the Atlanta Braves. Not the ending many people wanted or expected.

This year, Muncy is just grateful he got through the regular season and is healthy going into the postseason. He told David Vassegh on Dodger Talk:

"That was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through. It stuck with me for sure. This past week driving to the field every day, it's just sitting in the back of your head. Me and my wife Kelly, we got a little bit superstitious. It was Family Day recently and last year, Family Day was the day I got hurt. Every day I just had to think 'Man I got to get through this game. Get through this game.' You can try to get over it as much as you want but it just lingers with you. It's nice to get past that point and be out there with the guys getting ready."

Muncy even told Vassegh that he and his wife brought their dog last year to Family Day and left him home this year in case it was bad luck. So clearly, the injury stuck with him for a while and probably will for seasons to come.

“Nothing is easy in the game at all…I had to get over the roadblock. It took a little bit of time but I’m feeling good and ready to help the team win.”

Muncy had a rocky start to the year with a little bit of a slump in the batter's box but he overcame it in recent months. He finished out the regular season slashing .196/ .329/ .384 with a .713 OPS and survived injury-free for the most part. Let's just hope it stays that way through October.