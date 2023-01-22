Dodgers: Max Muncy Talks Gavin Lux and Shortstop Position

Dodgers infielder says Lux will be just fine taking over the shortstop postion

The impression that the Dodgers needed to sign Trea Turner back to the roster or add another superstar shortstop was prevalent in the media.

LA was "in" on all the top shortstops; but, instead, they weren't aggressive and decided to stick with their home-grown talent, Gavin Lux.

Lux was initially drafted as a shortstop for the Dodgers in 2016 in the first round but had yet to be able to play shortstop consistently due to LA's previous shortstops through the years.

Now, Lux will get plenty of playing time in the six position despite the addition of Miguel Rojas from the Marlins.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy joined the Dodgersnation YouTube channel and discussed what it would take for Lux to take over the shortstop position full-time.

"Luxy's got the talent, man. The talent's there. He's got some of the quickest hands I've ever seen with a bat. They're just so fast. And the defensive hands are there, for sure, too. I think he'll be fine moving into that role."

It's clear Lux has the tools to be a great defender and a great bat. We've seen flashes of how great he can be at the plate, and his role has only grown from his rookie year to now.

A neck injury slowed down Lux at the backend of the 2022 season. At the time, he had a .912 OPS; however, he missed a handful of weeks, and that caused his OPS to drop to .745.

We've been hearing about all the potential and talent that the 25-year-old has, but now is the time to all put it together for a 162-game season and then some.

We'll see if Lux is ready for the challenge or if Freidman and company will need to hunt for a new shortstop by the trade deadline.