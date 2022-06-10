Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy's Game Changing Home Run Sets Internet On Fire

Max Muncy hit a three-run bomb on Thursday that the entire baseball world heard about.

Even in a June baseball game, fans might get to see something they might never see again. That was the case on Thursday when the Dodgers and White Sox were playing the final game of their three-game series in Chicago. In a back-and-forth game, Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa decided to intentionally walk Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner with two strikes and two outs to bring Max Muncy to the plate. 

It would appear that LaRussa liked his team's chances of getting Max Muncy out in the sixth to keep the Dodgers lead at 7-5. Thursday was Muncy's first game since hitting the IL and going out on a minor league rehab assignment. 

LaRussa's gambit didn't pay off. Muncy blasted a three-run home run and went on a expletive-laden rant after crossing home plate and continued into the Dodgers dugout. 

The baseball world took notice. Why would LaRussa intentionally walk Turner after he was down to his final strike? 

On any given day, you might see something on the diamond you'll never see again. 

White Sox fans are probably hoping it was a one time deal. 

