    • November 18, 2021
    Corbin Burnes, Max Scherzer

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Comes in Third For NL Cy Young Award

    The 2021 NL Cy Young award was announced today on MLB Network. In a somewhat unsurprising result, Corbin Burnes was named the winner with 12 first-place votes and 14 second-place votes. Finishing second is Zach Wheeler, the righty for the Phillies, who also had 12 first-place votes but only 9 second-place votes. Wheeler led the National League in pitcher wins above replacement with 7.6 bWAR.

    In third place, Dodgers starter Max Scherzer received 6 first-place, 5 second-place, and 13 third-place votes. While Walker Buehler finished fourth with 2 second-place and 9 third-place votes.

    In 2021, Burnes finished with a 2.43 ERA in 167 innings pitched across 28 starts. Among Cy Young candidates, he had the fewest amount of innings played overall. Scherzer came in second behind Burns with a 2.46 ERA over 179.1 innings for the Nationals and Dodgers combined. Wheeler posted a 2.78 ERA over an MLB-leading 213.1 IP. He also recorded the most strikeouts in the NL with 247.

    Congratulations to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes on winning his first Cy Young award.

