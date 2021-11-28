Dodgers: Max Scherzer Could be Lured Away by Cardinals

Max Scherzer, one of the many Dodgers on the free-agent market this off-season, is drawing a lot of interest, and rightfully so. Acquired at last season's trade deadline, the right-hander had a 1.98 ERA over 68.1 innings pitched, winning all of his 11 starts in Dodger blue, proving he can still compete at a high level.

Undoubtedly, the Dodgers would love to have the 2021 Cy Young Award finalist back in the rotation but, they are not the only ones interested. One such club appears to be the St. Louis Cardinals. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports:

The interest in Max Scherzer is mutual, so it becomes a question of cost, length of commitment, and whether the Cardinals can outbid other suitors.

MLB Trade Rumors are predicting that Scherzer will likely be getting a three-year contract worth up to $40 million per year and The Athletic suggested $50 million per year is not unreasonable. So with reports of Steven Matz signing a four-year contract with St. Louis, a deal with Mad Max may be out of reach.

Overall, it seems as though the experience Sherzer had in LA was a positive one. So that is one thing in the Dodgers' favor during these off-season negotiations. But, with so many other key free agents unsigned (Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor among them), and the Trevor Bauer situation and his contract for 2022 hanging in the balance, there has been a greater emphasis on expenditures from Friedman's comments this winter. However, the Dodgers, by all indications will do everything they can to see the future Hall of Famer return to Chavez Ravine in Dodger blue.