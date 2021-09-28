Max Scherzer Shares an Emotional Moment with Fan

Max Scherzer brings a fan to tears as he gives the fan an autograph on his birthday.

If you do not already love Max Scherzer, you most definitely will after this. While in Arizona this past weekend, Scherzer made sure to stop by the stands and show love after one of the games. Little did he know, he was about to give a young fan, a day he will absolutely never forget.

In the stands, there was a young Dodgers fan who had a sign that was asking for an autograph because it was his birthday. Well, Scherzer autographed the fan's sign, as well as gave him a signed ball. The fan was in shock and instantly brought to tears.

The fan was overcome with emotion as Scherzer handed him the signed ball. It is moments like this that make people remember what baseball is about. Bringing fans and players closer, especially after spending the 2020 season with empty stadiums.

Max Scherzer has made a powerful impact not only with the fans but the Dodgers organization. Scherzer has been able to keep the Dodgers right where they need to be as the season comes to an end.

Scherzer currently has a 2.28 ERA and 15 wins from this season. He has helped the Dodgers in so many ways.

To see some more of Scherzer during the regular season, he will be pitching during this week's series against the Padres.