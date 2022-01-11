Dodgers: Max Scherzer Talks What Players Union is Seeking in New CBA

There are a number of contentious issues that must be addressed in the new CBA by the players' association and MLB. One important issue is raising pay for younger players to counteract the tendency not to sign mid-tier free agents.

In an interview with the LA Times Jorge Castillo, former Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer further discussed the MLBPA's objectives.

“Teams have shown that they’re not willing to pay for players’ past production for a whole slew of reasons. And if that’s the case, that’s the case. But if we’re going to look at players that way, then we need to then allocate more money to players earlier in their career. We’re seeing that happen more than ever now, of front offices chiding away middle-class free agents…a solution must be found to balance it.”

According to Scherzer, another practice that has grown more frequent is MLB front offices proposing contract extensions to players before they've even played an inning in the majors. Essentially, MLB teams “buy out” the remaining years of team control in an effort to keep the player for a long period at below-market rates. This happens well before the player has a chance to be a free agent. Recently, we've seen this with young superstars like Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays and Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves.

Scherzer characterized the practice as predatory.

“They’re told take the extension and you will be in the big leagues tomorrow but if you don’t sign it you will stay in the minor leagues. Playing in the big leagues is everyone’s dream, and teams are now leveraging that desire to gain financial control over a player’s career.”

Max's comments are worth noting since he is a member of the MLBPA's executive subcommittee, along with seven other players.

The subcommittee and the entire union are engaged in a number of pursuits. The financial protection of future generations of players is near the top of the list of priorities. However, MLB and the union are still far apart in terms of fundamental economics and have no planned talks at this time.