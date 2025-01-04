Dodgers May Have Found Their Next Star Pitcher From Mexico
In the span of just a few months, the Los Angeles Dodgers became World Series champions then quickly pivoted to signing more talent for the roster. In the midst of the Dodgers' championship run, the organization also signed a player for the future of the franchise.
The Dodgers signed Bryan Lara from Guanajuato, Mexico. Lara, 16, played for the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol team, Bravos de León.
"I feel thrilled and excited to be able to wear these colors," Lara said via a press release (the quotes were translated from Spanish to English for readers). "The truth is that being part of this organization is something beautiful, and now we're going for more [championships.] I know it won't be easy, and the road is still long, but by working hard, everything can be achieved."
Dodgers scout Juvenal Soto revealed why the organization was impressed with the young, developing pitcher. He specifically mentioned Lara's development with the speed of his fastball.
"Bryan has a great physique for his young age, and above all, his fastball velocity touching 90 and 92 miles per hour is very interesting for a 16-year-old," Soto said.
"His command, breaking pitches, and secondary pitches are above average, and his body suggests he could be a Major League prospect, possibly a starter very soon," he added.
Over the next year, Lara will make multiple trips to the Dominican Republic, where several organizations host their development leagues. The goal for Lara is to polish certain physical and technical issues. Once his skills are sharpened, Lara can take his talents to the States where he will attempt to climb the ladder of the farm system.
Soto believes Lara could be a prospect or major league starter in a few years, indicating the Dodgers may have found their next star pitcher from Mexico.
