Dodgers May Still Go Closer By Committee in 2025, Despite $72 Million Addition
For a few months, it appeared the Los Angeles Dodgers had figured out their closer situation. It was reported that manager Dave Roberts named newly-acquired Tanner Scott as the team's official closer, but as Opening Day quickly approaches, it seems that may no longer be the case.
When the Dodgers inked a four-year, $72 million deal with Scott, it was speculated that the Dodgers had found their closer.
Nevertheless, Roberts was hesitant to name Scott as the team's outright closer for the 2025 season.
“I still stand by that,” Roberts said Tuesday, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I think Tanner is going to get the brunt of the closing opportunities. I just don’t want to be in a situation where it’s the eighth inning and it makes too much sense to have him pitch that inning, to have somebody behind him.
“It could change, but I think right now I feel good about that.”
At Scott's introductory press conference, general manager Brandon Gomes indicated the Dodgers would choose their closer based off matchups, rather than having one specific closer.
“I think Tanner is going to get a ton of opportunities to close games,” Gomes said. “But the biggest thing is how it fits together to handle the back end. I think the main focus will be how best do we put that bullpen together down the stretch for Doc to figure out how he’s going to deploy guys.”
Whether the Dodgers go closer by committee in 2025 or not, Scott is determined to help the defending champions return to the Fall Classic. The All-Star reliever has paid no attention to the rumor mill, and set the record straight at spring training.
“I just want to win. I just want to win, so whenever the phone rings I’m ready,” Scott told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. “I wasn’t a part of it last year, and I want to be a part of it this year so it’s going to be fun.”
