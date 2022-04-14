Skip to main content
Dodgers: Media, Players, and Fans React to Clayton Kershaw's Almost Perfect Game

There were plenty of thoughts flying around the internet yesterday after Clayton Kershaw was pulled six outs away from logging a perfect game.

The first big story of the Dodgers regular season came from a Wednesday getaway game in Minnesota that started at in the middle of the morning on the West Coast. LA legend Clayton Kershaw had pitched seven perfect innings at Target Field, but was then pulled from the game by manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts' decision, which apparently Kershaw had some input on according to pitching coach Mark Prior, made national news. 

Dodgers Writers

-McCullough: After seven perfect innings, it is clear why Clayton Kershaw came back this season

-The Athletic Staff: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after throwing 7 perfect innings: 'It was the right decision'

-Alexander: Dave Roberts pulling Clayton Kershaw after 7 perfect innings was the right call

-Plaschke: The decision to pull Clayton Kershaw out of a perfect game? It was perfect

-Ardaya: ‘This was the right choice’: Clayton Kershaw’s near-dance with perfection

Dodgers Fan Sites

-Dodgers Nation: Dave Roberts Explains Decision to Pull Clayton Kershaw

TrueBlue LA: On removing Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game

-Dodgers Way: Dodgers did Kershaw a disservice

-Dodgers Digest: Dodgers 7, Twins 0: Clayton Kershaw, correctly, pulled after 7 perfect innings

USATSI_11132050_168396005_lowres
