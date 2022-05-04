Dodgers: Member of 1981 Championship Team Has Historic Moment on Tuesday Night

The younger generation of baseball fans only know Dusty Baker as a manager for the Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals, and now, the Asterisks. The older generation knows Baker as an All-Star, Gold Glover, Silver Slugger, and valued member of the 1981 world champion Dodgers.

From now on, every baseball fan, regardless of age, will forever remember Baker as the first Black manager to win 2,000 games. Its an incredible, trail-blazing accomplishment for a baseball lifer.

2007 AL Cy Young winner CC Sabathia highlighted the magnitude of Baker's incredible achievement (quotes via MLB.com's Bill Ladson).

"As one of the most successful managers in baseball history, Dusty is a trailblazer, a winner, and an example of how Black managers can succeed in leading teams for decades."

Sabathia also underlined the vastness of Baker's professional baseball career.

"[Baker] has won with class, likeability and swagger throughout his career as both a player and manager. He was a threat in the Braves' lineup with Hank Aaron, a world champion with the Dodgers and is adding to his Hall of Fame managerial career every day, all with a toothpick in his mouth."

Former Dodgers second baseman Jeff Kent, who played for Baker in San Francisco, credited the three-time MLB manager of the year for helping Kent to take his career to another level.

"Dusty is the best manager I ever played for. I think the quality of person has allowed him to communicate with different players from different spectrums and get the best out of them. That's what he did for me. … Coming to the Giants, that's where my career started blossoming."

After 25 years managing, Dusty is now one of just 12 managers to cross the 2,000 win plateau.

Congratulations Mr. Baker, but hopefully, you win your first World Series as a manager on a different team.