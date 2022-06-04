Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mets Slam Visiting Facilities at Dodger Stadium

Some Mets players were not happy with Dodgers Stadium.

Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have officially started their four-game series in LA. Now, the Dodgers have been hot so far this season, but so have the Mets. Both teams are stacked with talent. Not only do they both have some of the best pitchers in the league, they also boast significant talent up and down their respective batting orders.

Entering play on Saturday, both of the Dodgers and the Mets remain at the number one spot in their divisions. This also proves that these are two of the best teams in the league going head-to-head over the weekend. 

But if you ask the Mets, Dodger Stadium is far from the best as far as stadiums go. It appears some Mets players are not happy with Dodgers Stadium and what the organization has to offer. According to Mike Puma from the New York Post, some Mets players did not care for the conditions in LA, specifically, the visiting team video room.

Although Dodgers Stadium has been around for a long time, this organization has a lot of resources to give these teams the best care, so it may be interesting to some that this is coming from an opposing team this year. 

Perhaps it's gamesmanship on the part of the Mets, or perhaps, the Dodgers visiting team video room is a dirty secret that New York is trying to expose. 

Regardless, the Dodgers have already won two out of the four games against New York, and then the Mets will be on their way to their next endeavor.

