Dodgers' Michael Conforto Predicted to Be Excluded From Wild Card Roster
Los Angeles Dodgers insider Sonja Chen predicted left fielder Michael Conforto to miss out on the postseason roster in favor of outfielder Alex Call.
Conforto has had a disappointing season with a career-worst .648 OPS and only just raised his batting average above the Mondoza Line. Call came to the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals.
"The Dodgers will have decisions to make with their bench," wrote Chen . "Assuming Smith comes back in time, there are essentially three spots that could be up for grabs between Rortvedt, Rushing, Michael Conforto, Call and Kim.
"Kim is valuable as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. With the backup catcher spot, it could make sense to ride the hot hand and keep Rortvedt over Rushing -- although the Dodgers could carry one fewer pitcher for the Wild Card Series and include all three catchers on the roster.
"Between Call and Conforto, it's somewhat of a tossup, as neither has had much extended success at the plate with L.A. For now, let's give Call the nod because of his ability to play all three outfield spots."
While he hasn't been the most impressive this season, there are seven games remaining in the season for Conforto to prove himself. He's been solid over the last week, recording two three-hit games against the San Francisco Giants, and hit his second home run of the month Saturday evening.
The left fielder, who has become something of a scapegoat due to his poor performances over the course of the season, is batting .310 in September, and has an OPS of .827 this month. If he continues to produce in this way, he has a real case to make the postseason roster over Chen's prediction in Call.
As Chen mentioned, however, Call can play across the outfield, and is a step or two above Conforto defensively. Call's fielding run value of -2, while not quite league average, is far better than Conforto's -7, as well as right fielder Teoscar Hernandez's mark of -9.
Call has played sporadically since arriving from the Washington Nationals at the deadline, featuring in 32 games for LA. He has a .246 batting average and a .718 OPS with the Dodgers, as well as two home runs and five RBIs. While not quite as productive as Conforto in September, Call is still batting .250 with a .733 OPS.
