Dodgers' Michael Conforto Reacts to Raising Batting Average to .200

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto has had a rough season to say the least, however he took a step towards turning things around in the Dodgers' 10-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Conforto came into the game for Alex Call after just one at-bat, and had perhaps his best performance of the season. The former All-Star went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the game, bringing his batting average out of the .100s for the first time since April 19.
“That’s nice. It’s been a long time. It’s been like five months,” Conforto said.
Manager Dave Roberts also had praise for Conforto, who finally seems to be turning a corner.
“He’s off the interstate, which is a good thing,” Roberts said.
Conforto has a .303 batting average in September, and Sunday was his third consecutive game with a hit and an RBI. He has three multi-hit games this month, hitting one apiece against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles before Sunday's bout.
Conforto started the season well, posting a .368 batting average and a 1.237 OPS through the first six games, however has failed to produce any meaningful offense since. Conforto has a .200 batting average this season with a .305 OBP, and has a career-low .641 OPS.
Prior to 2025, he had never finished a season with an OPS below .700. He has fallen out of range for qualification, however his OPS would rank fifth lowest in MLB if he were a qualified hitter.
The Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal in the offseason, and will hope the outfielder can continue to produce into the end of the regular season and into the postseason. The Dodgers are firmly in the driver's seat in the NL West, and will look to snatch a spot as the second seed in a series against another playoff team in the Philadelphia Phillies, which begins Monday.
The Dodgers need to take all three games against the NL East's leaders if they are to take the second seed, and will hope to get off to a good start behind Emmet Sheehan. The first game of the series begins Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
