Dodgers Might Have Identified Their Next Starting Pitching Option
With one of his best starts in Triple-A behind him, River Ryan appears to be the next man up for the decimated Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation.
Ryan pitched a season-high five innings in an 11-3 loss to El Paso on Wednesday. He was only charged with two runs on five hits, including a home run, with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his fifth start with OKC this season after starting the season on the injured list.
With the Dodgers optioning Bobby Miller to Oklahoma City, they are searching for someone to replace him in the rotation. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Philadelphia on Wednesday that Ryan “certainly is a possibility."
Ryan has looked good since coming off the injured list; his last four starts have been spectacular with a 1.72 ERA, 19 strikeouts (31.7-percent K rate), and five walks in 15.2 innings. The timing of Ryan’s hot streak couldn’t come at a better time.
The right-hander was acquired from the San Diego Padres in 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty. He isn't on the 40-man for the Dodgers but given the state of the rotation, Ryan may get the call soon after the upcoming All-Star Break.