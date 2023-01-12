Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Reacts to Return to Los Angeles

The former Dodger appears happy to be a Dodger again.

The Dodgers make their biggest trade yet of the offseason on Wednesday with the return of an old friend. Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas reacted on social media following the news of his return to Los Angeles.

Along with a series of posts on his Instagram Stories...

... he also reacted to the Dodgers' official Twitter account welcoming him back with a quote tweet of his own.

"2014 feels like it was yesterday … Excited and happy to be back"

That's what Rojas tweeted along with three head tapping emojis reminiscent of the "dunk on 'em" celebration used by the Dodgers in 2021.

Rojas was acquired by LA in a one-for-one trade involving the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. In return, Miami received shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya who spent most of 2022 at Triple-A with the Dodgers. The last time Miggy was in blue, he famously aided in Clayton Kershaw's quest for a no-hitter in 2014 with a game-saving play at third base.

After that season, Andrew Friedman shipped the then young infielder to the Marlins in his first big deal as president of baseball operations for the Dodgers. Rojas went to Miami, along with Dee Gordon and Dan Haren for Andrew Heaney, Chris Hatcher, Kiké Hernandez and Austin Barnes.

Two of those guys went on to play key roles during LA's 2020 World Series run.

Welcome back, Miggy!