Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Responds to Yankees' Jazz Chisholm's Comments Slamming Him
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. stirred the pot during spring training, publicly branding Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas as “not a good person.”
This comment came amid a heated exchange that highlighted a clash between their personalities and approaches to the game while both were with the Miami Marlins.
In light of Chisholm's remarks, Rojas offered his perspective in an exclusive interview with The New York Post before Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees.
“I don’t really pay much attention to people’s opinions, other than people I really care about,” he stated. “I can’t really tell you anything about his opinions because I don’t take his opinions the way he was talking.”
Rojas emphasized his self-worth, adding, “I feel like I know my value. And I know what I bring to a team. Nobody needs to reinforce that.”
Chisholm, during an appearance on The Pivot, aired his grievances, mentioning a specific incident where Rojas allegedly didn’t wake him from a nap in time for a meeting. He expressed his feeling that Rojas and other veterans on the Marlins were less than welcoming to rookies.
This dynamic seemed to encapsulate a broader generational divide in the clubhouse, with many observers viewing it as a conflict between Chisholm’s new-school flair and Rojas’s more traditional approach. Rojas reportedly found Chisholm's vibrant style inappropriate, especially during challenging moments for the team.
While Rojas and some veterans attempted to curb Chisholm’s exuberance, the young player felt they were overstepping. Although Chisholm hinted at Rojas’s negative influence during spring training, he opted not to delve into their issues when questioned during the World Series.
When asked about the situation before Game 1, Chisholm remarked, “Like I said, I have nothing about it. I go out there, I play baseball, and I’m enjoying baseball. Nothing more, nothing less.”
Since rejoining the Dodgers, Rojas has been a crucial part of the clubhouse, embodying a different role than the one Chisholm portrayed.
The Yankee third baseman had labeled Rojas as “not a good captain, not a good person, not even a good athlete at this point.”
Despite the tension, Rojas seems to be thriving in his new environment, enjoying every moment as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the rivalry between these two players shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.