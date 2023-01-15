Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Reveals What Uniform Number He'll Wear with LA

New Dodgers infielder, Miguel Vargas shows off his New Jersey number.

The Dodgers picked up some infield depth earlier this week by acquiring long-time Miami Marlin Miguel Rojas.

Rojas spent eight seasons in Miami, where he slashed .265/.318/.366 with a .684 OPS, hitting 38 home runs, 260 RBIs, and an 87 OPS+.

Before his stint in Miami, Rojas was a member of the Dodgers, where he spent his first major league season and donned jersey number 72.

Now that he’s back with the Boys in Blue, the 33-year-old announced he would don a new/ non-rookie jersey number in his second stint in Los Angeles.

Last season, outfielder Kevin Pillar wore the number 11 in the four games he appeared in for L.A.

Before that, outfielder AJ Pollock wore number 11 from 2019-2021 before getting traded to the Chicago White Sox prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Rojas will now be the latest to don the number 11 for L.A. in the final year of the two-year deal he signed with the Miami Marlins.

Rojas’ first go-around with the Dodgers was below average at best. In 2014, he slashed .181/.242/.221 with a .463 OPS while hitting one home run and nine RBIs in 149 ABs and 85 games.

Miguel’s bat has never been his strong suit, but his glove has kept him in this league for a long time. He is a two-time Gold Glove finalist, and Rojas ranked in the 98th percentile of outs above average, according to Statcast.

It’s unsure what kind of a role #11 will play for L.A. in 2023, but regardless he will be ready for whatever is needed of him.