Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Unpacks Strange Hit-Win Streak Ending
Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers entered Friday's game in San Francisco with a peculiar and much-discussed streak alive and well.
Until it ended at the hands of San Francisco rookie Brett Wisely.
The Dodgers were 24-0 in games that Rojas recorded a hit in. On Friday, he had two but Wisely spoiled the Dodgers' work tying the game at 3-3 in the top half with a walk-off two-run blast.
“It’s over,” a dejected Rojas said afterward. “I just want to thank all the Dodgers fans out there and the people who have been watching. The support has been amazing. I’ve seen all the posts on social media. It was overwhelming. … But at the end of the day, this is part of the game. I enjoyed it. Hopefully, we start another streak tomorrow.”
Rojas did think the Dodgers were going to lose after his teammate Andy Pages led off the top of the ninth with a triple. He came around to score on a Jason Heyward sacrifice fly.
Unfortunately, reliever Blake Treinen left a slider over the plate and Wisely put a good a swing on it to down the Dodgers.
“As soon as Pages hit the ball and it dropped and he got to third base, I knew we had a chance to win,” Rojas said. “All we needed to do was get back in the dugout, and with the ghost runner at second base [in extra innings], we’d have a good chance to score. Then we have Evan [Phillips] in the 10th … but it was a tough one there for Blake.”