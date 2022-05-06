Dodgers Minor League Pitcher Wins Monthly Award

Once again, the Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. Although the national narrative is that the Dodgers "buy" their team, LA's continued success lies in their ability to draft and development prospects. It's something that the Guggenheim Group has prioritized. The organization might not have a top-ten prospect, but they have a slew of quality talent coming up through the system.

One pitching prospect to keep an eye on is right-handed hurler Ryan Pepiot. LA's sixth-ranked prospect has dazzled so far this year in Triple-A. The Oklahoma City Dodgers starter was recently named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the month.

In five starts this season, Pepiot has allowed just four earned runs in 21.2 innings (1.66 ERA). He's struck out 29 batters for the OKC Dodgers, owns a 2-0 record, and has logged a 1.06 WHIP. It's not hard to imagine the big club calling up the pitcher who also cracked MLB's top 100 prospect list last month.

The Dodgers selected Pepiot in the third-round of the 2019 draft. For his career, the former Butler Bulldog has 44 minor league appearances under his belt. His fastball is solid, but his changeup is what really sets him apart. Some scouts have even said Pepiot's changeup is the best in the minors.

Pepiot wasn't the only Dodgers minor leaguer to take home some hardware for their performance in April. Outfielder Damon Keith earned California League player of the month honors. Keith slashed .391/.519/.672 and tallied ten extra base hits, including three home runs. He also led the league in runs and hits.