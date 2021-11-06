Dodgers: MLB Analyst Feels LA Can Re-Sign '2 or 3' of Their Top Free Agents

This offseason, perhaps unlike any recent year before, the Dodgers have a significant amount of players set to become unrestricted free agents. With so many entering the open market, there will almost certainly be significant roster changes in the near future.

What fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be most interested in knowing is who will return in 2021. Of LA's free agents, chances are that only a select few will be back in Dodger blue. Undoubtedly, many are wishing that the majority (all) of the top five players would return.

However, the Dodger beat writer for The Athletic, Fabian Ardaya, believes it will not play out that way. He forecasted this week that while the Dodgers have some pending questions and concerns with Trevor Bauer, his contract, and the amount of money they may have to pay out, they are more than likely to bring back only a few key targets.

A lot of this depends on how much the Dodgers are willing to spend this winter. But if I had to guess out of the Dodgers’ top five free agents, I’d say two or three re-sign.

The top 5 players mentioned include Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, and Kenley Jansen. For the time being, which 2 or 3 of those guys choose to stick with the Dodgers is a toss-up.

If Kershaw wants to continue playing, the Dodgers seem like the most likely option for him. For now, there is no indication that he would want to retire at the age of 33 and fans don't seem ready to let go of the legend. With that in mind, don't anticipate Los Angeles going out and re-signing every free agent they have on the market.

Regardless of who returns, it appears inevitable that there will be a significant number of roster changes coming this winter.