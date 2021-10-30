Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Dodgers: MLB Analyst Has Fallback Ideas For the LA If Unable To Re-Sign Max Scherzer

    If the 2021 season proved anything for the Dodgers, it's that there is no such thing as too much pitching depth. When the Dodgers started the 2021 season, their starting pitching depth was an embarrassment of riches. Then, the Dodgers lost Dustin May for (at minimum) a year to Tommy-John surgery. Clayton Kershaw was also lost to injury, and Tony Gonsolin and David Price proved to be ineffective (and also injured) during the year. Trevor Bauer was then put on administrative leave for the season due to the investigation around a sexual assault allegation.

    The Dodgers were then left with Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, and a bevy of untested minor league arms and bullpen arms until the Dodgers front office acquired Max Scherzer at the trade deadline. The acquisition of Scherzer changed the Dodgers playoff hopes. It was a game-changer. 

    Scherzer's contract is up, however. Can the Dodgers retain him? Having Scherzer back would be good for the Dodgers, but given his age and what he may be looking for, there is no guarantee. Jim Bowden of The Athletic, however, believes the Dodgers have other options.

    “If the Dodgers can’t retain Scherzer, I think they will make a run at Kevin Gausman and, to a lesser extent, Robbie Ray. Adding another proven starter to go with Walker Buehler and Julio Urías at the top of their 2022 starting rotation is a must.”

    Clayton Kershaw is also a free agent. Kershaw may or may not re-sign, but his most recent injury makes that a mystery. Price and Gonsolin's reliability has been a mystery as well.

    Kevin Gausman had a revitalized season. He made the all-star team and went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA. Robbie Ray had a legitimate Cy-Young award kind of season, so he would be a big get for the Dodgers. Ray posted a 13-7 record with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 193.1 innings. That's a ton of strikeouts. 

    Ray's pedigree might be the best choice for the Dodgers, given that Gausman's season. Gausman is a talented arm, but he had a tough few years before that with injuries and inconsistencies. If any team knows how to take an arm and revitalize their careers, it's the Dodgers.

