Dodgers: MLB Executive Lists Cody Bellinger as a "Comeback Candidate" in 2022

The Athletic's Jim Bowden thinks Cody Bellinger's spring training can have added importance this year.

2019 was a dream season for Cody Bellinger. He won the NL MVP, a silver slugger, and a gold glove. 2021 was a nightmare. After undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Bellinger missed the majority of April and May with leg injury. Once he returned, he struggled to find any success in the batter's box.

When it was all said and done, Bellinger finished the 2021 regular season with a paltry .542 OPS. 

Nonetheless, The Athletic's Jim Bowden included Bellinger on his 12-player list of individuals he's "excited" to see in spring training. You know, whenever spring training starts.

“I’m eager to see if Bellinger will finally go back to his 2019 hitting mechanics or continue to experiment. What we see during spring training should provide a good indication of the type of season he’ll have, and that will be important for the Dodgers…”

The former MLB executive described the laundry list of adjustments Bellinger has tried since his triumphant 2019 season. 

“All the while he’s changed his batting stances, preload movement, bat angle, start triggers, leg start positions and eye locations more than seemingly any other hitter in the game.”

As rough as his regular season was, Bellinger was one of the Dodgers best hitters in October. In 12 playoffs games, Bellinger slashed .353/.426/.471.

He also had the go-ahead RBI in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants. 

Bellinger could have a resurgent 2022 on the coattails of a strong October and a full year removed from shoulder surgery.

