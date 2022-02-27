Dodgers: MLB Expert Discusses Potential of LA Prospects Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller

The strength of the Dodgers farm system at the moment is their pitching prospect depth. Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller, and Landon Knack are, for the most part, well-regarded by MLB scouts and prospect analysts.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel provided his thoughts on Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller, the Dodgers top two pitching prospects, during a conference call this week.

Ryan Pepiot - RHP

McDaniel believes that Pepiot is closer than Miller to making his major league debut.

"Pepiot was a guy that was a mid-major late rising college guy that had a Bugs Bunny changeup and threw pretty hard. Had okay command, okay breaking ball. Had some components they liked. Pepiot I think is maybe a little more stable in that he is probably closer to a finished product and it’s small sort of breaking ball and command adjustments will dictate if he is a five or six innings at a time or one or two innings at a time guy."

Considering the current state of the Dodgers rotation, it wouldn't be outlandish to think that Pepiot could make a start or two with the big club this season.

Bobby Miller - RHP

McDaniel's evaluation of Miller is similar to what FanGraphs wrote this week about the former first round pick - he could end up being a reliever.

"And then Miller was a guy that I thought was a reliever. One or two innings at a time. Was a lot of power. His slider wasn’t an outpitch all the time, and then they figured out a way to make a slider better to improve his command and throw his changeup more, and all those things happened all within a year. Miller I think is a pretty good shot to be three to five innings at a time and is more of a power guy and a little more variance, just because you’re not sure if he will revert back to some of those college elements."

Final Thoughts

Projecting how a prospect will pan out is a tricky business, but the fact is the Dodgers have at least two pitching prospects with legitimate chances of becoming impact arms.