Dodgers: MLB Expert On Freddie Freeman's Mind-Boggling 'Streak of Consistency'

Every day Freddie Freeman reminds Dodgers fans just how lucky they are to have him playing for LA. Freeman has been a superstar in the Dodgers lineup and the proof is in his stats.

David Alder of MLB.com and Statcast proved that Freeman continues to exceed everyone's expectations.

Alder showed players with the "most seasons with OPS+ of 130 or higher since 2013." With this, Alder pointed out that Freddie Freeman is at 10 seasons, Mike Trout and Paul Goldschmidt are at nine seasons, and Nelson Cruz is at eight seasons.

To put things into perspective, this list just keeps going for some of these great players, but Freeman is still at the top.

Alder then looked at who has the "most season with both a 40%+ hard-hit rate and sweet-spot rate under Statcast tracking."

Alder added up the numbers, Freeman was once again at the number one spot with six seasons, then J.D. Martinez with four seasons, Mike Trout, Nick Castellanos, Trevor Story, and Matt Carpenter with five seasons.

Freddie Freeman has consistently been one of the best players in the league, right there with Mike Trout. With that said, if all of these statistics from David Alder did not prove that Freddie Freeman is elite, then nothing will.

The Dodgers continue to be one of the best teams in the league right now, and if Freeman stays in the lineup, it looks like it is going to stay that way.