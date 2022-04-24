Dodgers: MLB Expert says Oakland A's Frankie Montas Would Make a Good Fit in LA

Although the Dodgers have some powerful pitchers, they could possibly have even more power out on the mound. The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, and Walker Buehler. These are some of the best, but the Dodgers could use another starting pitcher, especially with the uncertainty of Trevor Bauer.

According to Jim Bowden in an article for The Athletic, Frankie Montas could land a spot with LA. However, Bowden adds that it is not as likely for the Athletics to get exactly what they would want.

"The Dodgers won’t offer any of their top prospects, like the 100-mph throwing Bobby Miller, top catching prospect Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch or even outfielder Andy Pages. However, they might be willing to offer two pitching prospects from the group of Landon Knack, Andre Jackson, Maddux Bruns, Carlos Duran or Gavin Stone."

Frankie Montas had a 3.37 ERA last year and a total of 207 strikeouts.

The Oakland A's traded Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays, and Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets all for prospects. Even though the list does not end there, this shows that the Athletics are taking all trade offers into consideration.

This gives the Dodgers more leverage over the Oakland A's. However, this is just one place that Montas could go and something big would have to happen for that to become a reality.