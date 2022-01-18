Skip to main content
MLB News: Insider Doesn't Think Labor Dispute Will Escalate to '94-'95 Level
Player(s)
Tyler White
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers

MLB News: Insider Doesn't Think Labor Dispute Will Escalate to '94-'95 Level

The Athletic's Evan Drellich believes that this lockout won't be as ugly as the early-90's lockout that caused a World Series to be cancelled.

Rob Manfred. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic's Evan Drellich believes that this lockout won't be as ugly as the early-90's lockout that caused a World Series to be cancelled.

The start of the MLB season is rapidly approaching, and several issues are still unresolved regarding the current CBA. The two parties had a largely fruitless meeting on Thursday this past week. Many people are concerned that MLB spring training will not begin in mid-February as currently planned now.

Simply said, things aren't looking good right now.

Some believe that MLB's second work stoppage in 27 years may be similar to the first. Evan Drellich, The Athletic's MLB CBA expert, who has been tracking the situation since 2019, doesn't think things are moving in that direction just yet.

“I think it would be pretty stunning if we had anything close to ’94-’95 where you miss the World Series in ’94 and it bleeds over into the next year. I don’t think it’s impossible that you miss regulars season games in 2022.”

The players’ strike in 1994 resulted in the World Series not being played for the first time since 1904.

Read More

Drellich believes that MLB losing a few spring training games isn't a catastrophe. However, missing out on the regular season is a much more serious issue.

“Remember, there’s so much more money [than ’94-’95), even adjusted for inflation, now in the sport. There’s so much more on the line on a nightly basis for every game that you miss. The pandemic wasn’t good for anybody…they’re both reeling from that.”

Both MLB and the MLBPA have a significant financial interest in ensuring that the season starts on time, as Drellich points out. This also isn’t just “millionaires versus billionaires”.

One of the biggest issues in MLB labor negotiations is increasing compensation for younger players who are not able to enter free agency. Many of those on that list make six-figure salaries. But it ain't millions.

The MLB and MLBPA have a number of contentious subjects to discuss. Spring training may be delayed, but neither side wants to miss a significant amount of regular season games.

Rob Manfred. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Insider Doesn't Think Labor Dispute Will Escalate to '94-'95 Level

1 minute ago
USATSI_15956678
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Japanese Pitcher Kosuke Matsuda

4 hours ago
USATSI_16197316
News

Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years

19 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Adds Another Skill to Resumé

22 hours ago
USATSI_17032887
News

MLB News: Owners Strongly Opposed to Increasing Pay for Younger Players

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17013773
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers: LA Agrees to Terms with Two Top-50 International Prospects

Jan 16, 2022
Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Favorite Baseball Moment Involved MLB Lawyers

Jan 15, 2022