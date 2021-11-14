Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Max Scherzer

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Expects Big Pay Day For Max Scherzer in LA

    Will he stay or will he go?
    Author:

    The Dodgers have numerous unenviable decisions ahead of them in regards to players on the free-agent market and the team's first move was signing LHP Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract. Which seems quite unclimactic. The good news is that that is not even close to the most significant transaction they will undertake this winter.

    It appears that the Dodgers are prepared to spend once again in anticipation of another highly competitive year and postseason run. However, whether or not they will have to pay Trevor Bauer's salary for the 2022 season is a significant factor in what free agents may be affordable and available to the club. So (again) it all depends on what will happen with Trevor Bauer (again).

    Despite the uncertainty, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes that Max Scherzer will return to Los Angeles. He also claimed that there was a significant chance they'd offer him a contract worth over $100 million.

    Scherzer, 37, is a Cy Young finalist, and seems likely to return to the Dodgers on a three-year contract with an average salary in the $35 million range.

    Read More

    After the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline, former Washington Nationals starter, Max Scherzer, was dominant. He had a run of five straight starts without surrendering a single earned run. But Scherzer soon ran into his share of issues towards the end of the year and into the postseason.

    His first regular season with the Dodgers concluded with seven wins, no losses, and a 1.98 ERA. Unfortunately, in the NL Championship Series, Max started having "dead-arm" issues due to fatigue. All-in-all he put together a great postseason striking out 23 and an ERA of 2.16. 

    Would the entire organization like to see "Mad" Max Scherzer in Dodger blue again? 100% yes. Is it possible that the Dodgers could start him in 2021? Without a doubt. Would retaining another perennial Cy Young candidate elevate the Dodger rotation to one opponents should fear? 

    Abso-freakin'-lutely.

    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Expects Big Pay Day For Max Scherzer in LA

    4 minutes ago
    Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases unsure if his deep flyball to right field was called a home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger's blast was called a homer as the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Super Agent Defends Cody Bellinger And His 2021 Struggles

    17 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: LA Open to Re-Signing Joe Kelly

    Nov 12, 2021
    October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Update on Dustin May’s Recovery

    Nov 11, 2021
    Jun 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Rangers Reportedly Talking to Corey Seager's Agent Boras

    Nov 10, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Agent Reveals Max Scherzer's Primary Focus in Free Agency

    Nov 10, 2021
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
    News

    Dodgers: Will Chris Taylor Move on from LA This Offseason?

    Nov 9, 2021
    Feb 28, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Baseball Insider Believes LA Will Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw This Winter

    Nov 9, 2021