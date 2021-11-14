Dodgers: MLB Insider Expects Big Pay Day For Max Scherzer in LA

The Dodgers have numerous unenviable decisions ahead of them in regards to players on the free-agent market and the team's first move was signing LHP Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract. Which seems quite unclimactic. The good news is that that is not even close to the most significant transaction they will undertake this winter.

It appears that the Dodgers are prepared to spend once again in anticipation of another highly competitive year and postseason run. However, whether or not they will have to pay Trevor Bauer's salary for the 2022 season is a significant factor in what free agents may be affordable and available to the club. So (again) it all depends on what will happen with Trevor Bauer (again).

Despite the uncertainty, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes that Max Scherzer will return to Los Angeles. He also claimed that there was a significant chance they'd offer him a contract worth over $100 million.

Scherzer, 37, is a Cy Young finalist, and seems likely to return to the Dodgers on a three-year contract with an average salary in the $35 million range.

After the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline, former Washington Nationals starter, Max Scherzer, was dominant. He had a run of five straight starts without surrendering a single earned run. But Scherzer soon ran into his share of issues towards the end of the year and into the postseason.

His first regular season with the Dodgers concluded with seven wins, no losses, and a 1.98 ERA. Unfortunately, in the NL Championship Series, Max started having "dead-arm" issues due to fatigue. All-in-all he put together a great postseason striking out 23 and an ERA of 2.16.

Would the entire organization like to see "Mad" Max Scherzer in Dodger blue again? 100% yes. Is it possible that the Dodgers could start him in 2021? Without a doubt. Would retaining another perennial Cy Young candidate elevate the Dodger rotation to one opponents should fear?

Abso-freakin'-lutely.