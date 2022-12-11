Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Carlos Rodon Is In Realm of Possibility for Los Angeles

Many cream of the crop names in this year's free agency list have been signed.

Former Dodger Trea Turner signed with the Philadephia Phillies, Justin Verlander is now a New York Met, Aaron Judge remains a Yankee, and Jacob deGrom took his talents to Arlington, Texas, to become a Ranger.

The list is starting to get very thin for the Dodgers; however, the best-remaining starting pitcher on the market is Giant free agent Carlos Rodon.

DodgerNation's own Doug McKain spoke with MLB insider Pedro Moura at the MLB Winter Meetings this past week and said Rodon to L.A. could be something he sees happening.

"If the Dodgers', say, four-year offer is comparable in dollars to a five-year deal that someone else is offering him, why wouldn't he take that? This is a good team. This is a team that has proven to be able to help pitchers improve. They were pretty close to signing him a year ago. San Francisco won out because they offered the security of the second-year contract. So I wouldn't be that surprised. I think it could make some serious sense. They were willing to go to eight years on Gerrit Cole. Obviously, Gerrit Cole has proven to be a more durable pitcher than Carlos Rodon has. But again, would it surprise you if Rodon is worth $180 million over the next five, six seasons — I don't think it would for me."

And that's the million-dollar question: would the Dodgers offer him those years and that dollar amount?

Rodon is 30 years old and is coming off possibly his best season as a pro with the Giants. He posted a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, a career-high 178 innings pitched, and 237 strikeouts with a 1.02 WHIP.

L.A. needs another solidified starting pitcher, so we'll see how aggressive they will be with Rodon.