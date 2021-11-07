Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock, Ben Zobrist

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Talks Chris Taylor Contract Comps in Free Agency

    Will he remain with the Dodgers?
    Chris Taylor, one of the Dodgers' top utility men over the last few years is now a free agent. On the open market for the first in his career, the 31 year old has the potential to earn an incredibly lucrative contract. Notably, he's one of the top-ranked free agents on the market this winter.

    But what kind of deal will it be? Will it be more than a few years? And if it is, how much will it cost? Well ladies and gentlemen it is time to speculate.

    In a recent ESPN story, MLB insider Jeff Passan wondered what Taylor's next contract might look like. Moreover, he had a recent contract he's choosing to compare against.

    “Taylor was outstanding for the Dodgers in October, his 1.202 OPS second only behind Kiké Hernandez’s 1.260. He’s potentially in line for a Ben Zobrist-type deal.”

    Ben Zobrist signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 offseason. That deal was ultimately worth $56 million. The Dodgers would almost certainly pay that much for Chris Taylor. That's equivalent to around $14 million per season. The obvious issues here are that it's 2021 and Chris Taylor isn't Ben Zobrist.

    Additionally, there is the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement to navigate around this offseason.

    Still, according to the numbers, it checks out. Zobrist's few seasons before his four-year contract were a touch better with the bat than Taylor overall. The difference is that Taylor can play virtually any position on the field at an exceptional level, while Zobrist was less defensively gifted. Both are players whose offensive production seems to jump in the postseason and both have a knack for being at the right place at the right time and getting big at-bats.

    With all that being said, we realize that Zobrist was 35 years old at the time, while Taylor is a few years younger at 31. This is certain to play into CT's favor.

    All in all, it's difficult to determine whether the Dodgers will try to keep Taylor. The Dodgers have enough depth around to replace him, and they aren't known for being emotional when it comes to signing additional players in areas where they have already covered. Considering players like AJ Pollock and Justin Turner, who are notorious for missing time due to injury, the ability Taylor provides has been and would be tremendous for the Dodgers as he could easily step in to play either of their positions with high-quality defense.

    The bottom line is this, Taylor's versatility and above-average defense at every position he plays makes him a highly coveted piece around the league. If the Dodgers do decide to re-sign him it may be at a premium but well-worth-it price.

    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
