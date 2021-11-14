Dodgers: MLB Super Agent Defends Cody Bellinger And His 2021 Struggles

There's no way around saying that 2021 was a bad year for Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. The former All-Star had to battle through injury after injury, which led to slumps throughout the year, culminating in one of the worst offensive seasons in baseball.

Over 95 games, he hit just .165, with 10 homers, and 36 runs batted in. However, things changed in the postseason there he came around to be one of the best offensive attacks for the Dodgers in October.

On Wednesday, Scott Boras, an MLB super-agent and Bellinger's representative, discussed the outfielder's difficulties and credited him for battling through them. Here's Bill Plunkett, of the OC Register, reporting the Boras quote via tweet

Going into spring training, Bellinger was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that repaired a dislocated shoulder. He played in all of 10 games during spring training before the regular season officially began and, unfortunately, it wasn't too long before his leg was fractured by an opposing player at first which cost him nearly two months. Then the hamstring problem and it seemed as though the bad luck would never stop.

When Cody was finally healed, his swing mechanics and timing had suffered greatly.

According to reports, Boras' argument that during Belli's difficulties he learned a lot about himself appears valid. Cody's longest stretch of playing healthy was 73 games, triple-slashing .142/.214/.283. Such dismal numbers compelled the former rookie of the year and NL most valuable player to consider a swing change.

If there is one thing that is clear it's that Cody needs a full, normal offseason to get plenty of rest and let his body recuperate from all the trauma it experienced in 2020 and 2021. Hopefully, there will be many healthy years ahead, and that the 2021 season was the last time we'll see such horrible numbers from the "bopper".