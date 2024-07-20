Dodgers' Mookie Betts Appears to Be Making Big Progress
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar infielder Mookie Betts is progressing well after his left-hand fracture, which he's missed a significant amount of time. The hope is that he returns to the team soon, and he's working on doing just that.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Betts played catch on Friday. Although Betts had done this before, Friday was the first time he was able to catch balls himself using his fractured left hand.
Ardaya also shared Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' statement that Betts will be cleared to swing a bat once he reaches a grip strength of about 85 percent.
The Dodgers have yet to set a target date for the 31-year-old superstar. Although that remains the case, there is hope and optimism that Betts will be able to rejoin the team in early August.
There's a chance the Dodgers will acquire a shortstop before the upcoming trade deadline or temporarily move veteran Miguel Rojas to that position while Betts fully recovers from his injury. Regardless, when Betts returns, he will be used at second base; however, it's unclear whether that will be the case for the remainder of the season or if it will be temporary.
Betts suffered his hand fracture on June 16 against the Kansas City Royals and was on pace to winning his second MVP of his career and first in the National League.