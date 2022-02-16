Dodgers: Mookie Betts Awards "Funniest Teammate" to Fellow Outfielder

Betts had a great response to a question from a fan on his gaming channel.

As his gamer tag suggests, Mookie "Mookavelli" Betts is a many of many interests. One of which is video gaming. This offseason, Betts launched a YouTube gaming channel. In video posted earlier this month, Betts was asked by a fan which of his Dodgers teammates were the funniest.

Betts went with the vibrant Cody Bellinger.

“I think I would have to roll with my boy with Cody Bellinger. You just never know what you’re going to get. You never know what he’s going to say. No matter how good or bad he’s doing. Funny guy. I say Belli.”

It's hard to argue with Betts. Bellinger has been known to get some laughs. He famously, and comically, blew Justin Turner up during Turner's viral performance of the "I can't talk right now" phone prank.

Bellinger can also be unintentionally funny. During an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, the slugger admitted that he didn't know who Jerry Seinfeld was. When the 2020 season was in COVID-limbo, Bellinger forgot to charge his phone before a Zoom Call for Dodgers fans.

All funny moments, but Bellinger's magnum opus was his blank stare during the 2020 postseason.

Bellinger's expression predictably lent itself to plenty of memes.

Whenever Betts is looking for a good laugh in the dugout, he knows who to find.