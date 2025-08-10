Dodgers' Mookie Betts Gets Brutally Honest on Struggles: 'My Season's Kind Of Over'
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is ready to put this season behind him.
From a stomach virus causing him to miss the first two games of the season and leave the team trip to Japan early, to a career-worst slump, to extremely difficult personal events occurring, Betts spoke on what he can do to contribute despite his lack of production at the plate.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Flew to Tampa to Help Mookie Betts End Career-Worst Slump
“My season’s kind of over, so I’m going to have to chalk that up for not a great season, but I can help the boys win every night,” Betts said. “Do something, get an RBI, make a play — do something. I kind of have to shift my focus there. Obviously, everyone wants to have great seasons, but it’s a lot easier when you just don’t worry about the season. You just worry about the game to game. And so I think I’ll take this perspective for the rest of my career.”
The newfound perspective comes after months of trying 'everything' in order to break out of the slump. Betts was batting .316 with a .974 OPS through 10 games to start his regular season off with a bang, but since then, he is hitting just .231 with a .650 OPS.
Manager Dave Roberts noticed Betts' mindset and associated it with the superstar's growth and maturity.
More news: Dodgers Top Prospect Involved in 2 Major Trades Admits This Year Has Been 'Stressful'
“That’s a good way to look at it — getting small wins and playing to win each night, contributing versus trying to chase a season where you’re not kind of realizing your career numbers,” Roberts said. “I think that is freeing, and that’s growth from him and maturity. But I do feel that’s the best way to kind of go about the last two months of the season.”
Betts has shown improvement, especially on Friday night with his first home run since the first week of July and 12th of the season. Earlier that same week, Tuesday marked his first three-hit game since the first week of June.
The pieces are there for the superstar to reemerge, but his mindset speaks more to his process of trying to get back to his former self. If Betts can continue coming up in moments he is called upon and contributed on a game-by-game basis, things can start to trend upwards ahead of the season-defining stretch in October.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.