Dodgers' Mookie Betts Gets Honest About His Struggles in His Body: 'I'm Not Shohei'
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts had an arduous start to the 2025 season.
The Dodgers traveled to Japan to open the year against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome. While Betts had been taken ill, he was still expected to be in the Opening Day lineup.
However, things quickly took a turn for Betts when he not only missed the two-game set overseas, but had to travel home early in order to recover for the Dodgers' home opener 10 days later.
What had initially appeared to be a minor illness unfurled into somewhat of a nightmare for Betts, who lost 20 pounds by the time he had returned to the Dodgers lineup.
There was concern Betts would make a stint on the injured list because of the drastic weight loss, but instead, the Dodgers star hit a few home runs early in the season.
Since then, Betts is hitting .263 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .774. The shortstop admitted he has struggled to return to full form at the plate.
“I’m not Shohei,” Betts said to The Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. “I can’t, unfortunately, not have my A-swing that day but still run into something and [have it] go over the fence or whatever. Even when I have my A-swing, if I don’t get it, it’s not gonna be a homer. If I don’t flush that ball in that gap, they’re gonna catch it.”
“And that,” Betts added, “is when I’m fully healthy.”
Betts has recently looked more like himself, but it's taken six weeks of the season for the Dodgers star to improve his swing. Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Betts explained Betts must have flawless mechanics if he wants to produce at the highest level due to his smaller frame.
“He’s one of those guys that can’t really be that far off [in his mechanics],” Bates said. “When he’s synced up right, he’s one of the best in baseball. But being that he’s 180 pounds, he doesn’t have a lot of margin for error.”
