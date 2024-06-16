Dodgers' Mookie Betts Hit By Pitch, Leaves Game in Serious Pain
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fell to the ground in agony after he was hit on the hand by a 97.9 mph fastball on Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium.
Betts was 0-for-3 when he came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. He worked the count to 1-2 when a ball got away from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla running inside and nailing Betts on the hand. Betts left the game and Miguel Rojas took his place in the lineup and at shortstop.
The crowd at Dodger Stadium let out a collective gasp the moment it happened. It took Betts a few minutes to get up and walk off the field.
Betts doesn't get injured too often. The last significant injury he endured was a cracked rib in 2022 although he didn't miss too much time.
If the injury is significant and requires a trip to the IL, Rojas should be the first man up to play shortstop. He is a defensive specialist for the Dodgers and his bat is coming around when he gets the opportunity to hit. Other options are Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor.