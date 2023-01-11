Dodgers: Mookie Betts' Interaction with a 7-Year-Old Will Make You Smile

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts took time on Twitch to say goodnight to a seven-year-old fan, asking in vain how the boy's first day back at school went.

Dodgers right-fielder Mookie Betts has been interacting with fans on Twitch this offseason, taking a really cool opportunity to build relationships. One of the best things about Mookie is that he always seems to really appreciate being a ballplayer and how much he means to his fans.

One of those fans is a seven-year-old boy whose dad was on Twitch with Mookie on Monday night. The dad asked Betts if it would be okay if he put his son on to say goodnight to Mookie, and the result was adorable.

Little gestures like that from a ballplayer can go such a long way for a young baseball fan. That little boy probably now thinks of Mookie as his best friend, and he'll be excited every time he sees him on TV or at the stadium. Interactions like this are how you create the next generation of baseball fans. Hopefully Mookie will eventually find out what color the gingerbread house was, though.

This interaction went better than the last one Betts shared, in which he (jokingly) shamed a fan for her breakfast choices simply because she likes to have an everything bagel with onions and cream cheese for breakfast. But that fan surely enjoyed the interaction, too.

Spring training starts in a little over a month, so it's not clear whether Mookie will continue to do these interactions or not. But for now, as the offseason rolls along, it's a cool way for Betts to unwind after a hard day of training and give some special experiences to baseball fans, including one lucky kid.