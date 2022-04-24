Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Makes Zero Excuses for 'Sucking'

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Makes Zero Excuses for 'Sucking'

Mookie Betts holds himself accountable for his slow start to the season.

Mookie Betts holds himself accountable for his slow start to the season.

Two of the three position players on the Dodgers who've won MVPs have had solid starts to the season. Entering play on Saturday, Freddie Freeman was hitting .346 while Cody Bellinger owned a respectable .816 OPS. Mookie Betts has been the odd man out.

The 2018 AL MVP has scuffled at the plate this season. Prior to first pitch of the Dodgers-Padres game on Friday, Betts had a 61 wRC+ and a .178 batting average. Betts then went out and looked every bit like a MVP caliber player. The right fielder hit two home runs, stole a base, and scored three times in the Dodgers 6-1 win over the Padres.

Betts didn't blame the hip that bothered him for most of last year nor the shortened spring training. He pointed the finger squarely at himself (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s just me. I can’t blame it on the hip, I can’t blame it on anything else. It’s all me. You have to take ownership for sucking. It is what it is though. I’m working. My teammates have been amazing in keeping us winning and I just want to do my part to help us win.”

He then discussed how his teammates helped pull him out of a mental spiral.

“You have to be mentally tough and, you know, I wasn’t. I was not mentally tough and my teammates stayed on me..you just kinda let it get to you and then it just compounds. I take full ownership of letting it compound.”

It's still April, but Betts is a key part of the Dodgers vaunted batting order. If the Dodgers leadoff man can get it rolling offensively, LA will be tough to beat.

More importantly, it's great to hear one of the clubhouse leaders take responsibility for his poor performance and not blame it on past injuries. 

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field Aug 18, 2020. Athletics Vs Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert says Oakland A's Frankie Montas Would Make a Good Fit in LA

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_17960260_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime Blue Jays Outfielder Thriving on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18122068_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Fan Throws Beer Can at LA Outfielder During Friday's Game

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18135224_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy's Athletic Makes an Appearance on ESPN

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17000238_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Boasting Eye Popping Stats This Season

By Staff WriterApr 23, 2022
Jun 21, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) rounds the bases after hitting a walk off two run home run scoring second baseman Max Muncy (13) to defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Matt Beaty Reveals the Emotions Of Being DFA'd By LA

By Staff WriterApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17983357_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Minor League Player Perfectly Imitates Clayton Kershaw's Unique Delivery

By Staff WriterApr 22, 2022