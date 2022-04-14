Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Plays Hero On LA's Off Day in Minnesota

The Dodgers outfielder was the driving force in the team's escape room experience in Minnesota.

Mookie Betts is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Dodgers. He can do everything on the baseball field and some incredible things off of it as well. Including, rescuing his teammates from an escape room.

In an interview on AM570 with David Vassegh, Dodgers reliever Tyler Anderson explained that he and some of his teammates did an escape room challenge at the Mall of America during their off day in Minneapolis.

"I feel like no singular person found the escape, but I would say Mookie led the charge. He had done those before a few times and he was on it. He was able to see a lot of things that others would have missed."

Anderson recounted the story of how the escape room came to be. 

"I ran into a bunch of the guys that were there and we did one of the escape rooms. Good thing to know is, if you put 12 Dodgers in a room, we're going to figure out a way to get out. We got out of it and it was a good time."

Overall, the 32-year-old enjoyed the impromptu team activity.

"We definitely had to learn to work together and I think if any one of us weren't in there, we probably wouldn't have made it out. It took everybody's help trying to figure out clues to get us through it."

