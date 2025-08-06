Dodgers' Mookie Betts Predicted to Have Breakout Month of August
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has been in a career-worst slump lately, but many around the baseball world still believe that he can turn things around.
MLB Network's Mark DeRosa predicted that Mookie Betts will have a breakout month of August.
More news: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's House Protected By Unlikely Source in Attempted Robbery
"This one's a gamble, but I think that it's an educated gamble," said the 16-year MLB veteran-turned-analyst. "There's no way Mookie goes cold the whole year, there's just no way."
Co-host Jake Peavy, a 15-year MLB vet with a Cy Young award, a pair of World Series rings, and three All-Star selections to his name, was more skeptical, but still acknowledged the work Betts is putting in.
"Trying to get him going, and he's working his rear end off, I heard him say it's up to God now," said Peavy.
Hours after the MLB veteran duo filmed their segment, Betts showed an encouraging sign in terms of finally breaking out of this slump.
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Breaking Out of Slump: 'Its Up to God at This Point'
Betts went 3-for-4 on Tuesday evening with a walk, marking his first three-hit game since June 7.
The slump that the superstar is battling through has been historic for all the wrong reasons. After a tumultuous start to the season that included a stomach virus causing him to lose almost 20 pounds and missing the first two regular games of the year in Japan, Betts was batting .316 with a .974 OPS through the first 10 games of the season.
Since then, Betts is hitting .228 on the year as he continues to look for consistent offense.
Tuesday marked an important milestone and a testament to the tireless work the shortstop is putting in. Manager Dave Roberts spoke before Tuesday's win about the lengths his superstar is taking to overcome the drought.
“I know that he and the hitting coaches have been working diligently, consistently, intentionally," Roberts said. "I think that the first thing, the easiest thing, to say is it’s a mechanical thing. So I guess kind of that’s where he’s at. But also, I do believe that there’s a mental part of it, too, which is sort of beating him down a little bit.”
With Betts slotted into the No. 2 hole for the foreseeable future, the Dodgers need him to break out of this season-long slump. Maybe August is the month it happens.
More news: Dodgers Were Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder By 'Everyone in Baseball' at Trade Deadline
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.