Dodgers' Mookie Betts Reacts to Teams Intentionally Walking Shohei Ohtani to Face Him
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts expressed his feelings on teams intentionally walking two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to face him instead.
Ohtani led the National League with 20 intentional walks during the regular season, and also got walked in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds.
"Nothing. I mean, I wouldn't let Shohei swing either," said Betts when asked what he thought of the intentional walks. "I understand. I expect the Phillies to do it. I expect for the rest of the postseason for it to happen. I know, I understand Shohei. I understand the situation of the game. So I just gotta be ready to do my thing.
"If there's a man on base and Shohei's up, I'm anticipating an intentional walk. So, if they do, cool, I'll be ready to go. If they don't, gotta deal with Shohei. Kind of it is what it is."
Teams walking Ohtani makes perfect sense, especially after the first game of the postseason, where he had two home runs and three RBIs.
Facing Betts, though, may be just as bad for opposing teams at this point in the season. The shortstop batted just shy of .300 during the final month of the regular season and had six homers with 23 RBIs. He had a .900 OPS in September.
He carried his momentum into the postseason, and was the Dodgers' most dangerous player at the plate during Game 2. He began the series with a 2-for-4 showing, following it up with a 4-for-5 outing with three doubles, three RBIs and a run.
Betts also had a fantastic postseason during the Dodgers' World Series charge in 2024, batting .290 throughout October with an OPS well over .900 during that time. He had four home runs and 16 RBIs through 16 games, and only struck out 10 times all postseason.
If teams do continue to walk Ohtani, the Dodgers will look towards Betts to keep his impeccable postseason record rolling with them. His next chance to showcase his proficiency at the plate comes on Saturday at 3:38 p.m. PT, when the Dodgers take on the Phillies in the NLDS.
