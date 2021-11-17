Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should Avoid Hip Surgery this Winter

    It appears that Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be able to avoid having surgery this winter. Unfortunately, the 2021 All-Star missed some time this season dealing with a hip issue that limited him throughout the year. He spent a few weeks on the Injured List and played on the infield for a stretch to limit his running. 

    Ultimately, he received a pair of cortisone injections that kept him healthy and minimized his pain enough to finish his season and postseason.

    Still, there was worry that Mookie might have to have an operation to clean up the problem in his hip after the season concluded. Andrew Friedman of the Dodgers provided Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic with an update at last week's GM meetings.

    It's fantastic news for Mookie, who will be able to relax and recuperate during this offseason as he normally would. Despite a down year by his standards, the former AL MVP posted a triple slash line of .264/.367/.487 with 23 homers and 58 RBI over 122 games.

    Mookie joins Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock as LA's primary outfielders heading into the 2022 season. Where there are more question marks is in the infield where long-time shortstop Corey Seager is a free agent along with utility man Chris Taylor. The Dodgers will hope to retain one or both this offseason but if that doesn't happen, there is still a solid core to work with in LA.

