Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Working Out with Former Boston Red Sox Teammates

The inability of players to train with their coaches at the team facilities is one aspect of the MLB labor dispute that seems to get overshadowed. But not being able to use the facilities hasn't prevented Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts from getting his workout and he was recently spotted honing his skills with two of his former Boston Red Sox teammates.

Last Wednesday, Brock Holt posted a photo of himself, Betts, and Andrew Benitendi at the M3 Baseball Training Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Holt is currently a member of the Texas Rangers while Benitendi is now with the Kansas City Royals.

The trio was crucial to the Red Sox's victory in the 2018 World Series.

Betts was born and raised in Nashville, where the M3 Training Facility is located. According to the amount of Dodgers gear visible at the facility, he must be a regular visitor.

The M3 Training Facility was founded by another Nashville native baseball player and one-time Red Sock: Michael Coleman. Coleman never made it to the show full-time but played over 900 games in the minor leagues.

Mookie, who is known for his generosity and unselfishness, probably extended the invitation to help his buddies practice during this challenging offseason.