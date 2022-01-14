Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Working Out with Former Boston Red Sox Teammates
Player(s)
Mookie Betts, Brock Holt, Andrew Benintendi
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Working Out with Former Boston Red Sox Teammates

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) throws the ball as the Dodgers work out at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The inability of players to train with their coaches at the team facilities is one aspect of the MLB labor dispute that seems to get overshadowed. But not being able to use the facilities hasn't prevented Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts from getting his workout and he was recently spotted honing his skills with two of his former Boston Red Sox teammates.

Last Wednesday, Brock Holt posted a photo of himself, Betts, and Andrew Benitendi at the M3 Baseball Training Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Holt is currently a member of the Texas Rangers while Benitendi is now with the Kansas City Royals.

The trio was crucial to the Red Sox's victory in the 2018 World Series.

Betts was born and raised in Nashville, where the M3 Training Facility is located. According to the amount of Dodgers gear visible at the facility, he must be a regular visitor.

Read More

The M3 Training Facility was founded by another Nashville native baseball player and one-time Red Sock: Michael Coleman. Coleman never made it to the show full-time but played over 900 games in the minor leagues.

Mookie, who is known for his generosity and unselfishness, probably extended the invitation to help his buddies practice during this challenging offseason.

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) throws the ball as the Dodgers work out at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Working Out with Former Boston Red Sox Teammates

1 minute ago
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Near the Top of Top Starters in 2022

19 hours ago
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Foundation Auction Includes Seager, Pujols, and Magic Gear

22 hours ago
USATSI_15121653
News

Dodgers: Alex Wood Says Receiving His WS Ring in Giants Orange Was a "Weird Deal"

Jan 13, 2022
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reportedly Often Plays Through His Injuries

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17013772
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Thanks LA Coach with New Sports Car

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_16353263
News

Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Trevor Bauer Won't Be Back with LA

Jan 12, 2022
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Meeting Set for Thursday to Discuss CBA

Jan 11, 2022