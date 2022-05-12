Dodgers: Mookie Betts Takes All-Pro Pittsburgh Steeler for Tour of LA Clubhouse

Mookie Betts does some amazing things on the field. He's a true five-tool player that consistently dazzles in at least one faucet of the game on a seemingly nightly basis. What Betts does off the field is equally as impressive.

It doesn't get the same notoriety as his effortless Gold Glove catches or his bat, but Mookie quietly donates his time and his money to the community. Whether it's provided free meals to the homeless or helping promote the sport of baseball in black communities, Betts is all class, all the time.

That was never more evident than on Tuesday when Betts, whose Dodgers were Pittsburgh for a three-game series, took former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier for a trip to the Dodgers clubhouse.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett provided some more info on yet another great gesture by Betts.

"Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and his family were at Tuesday night’s game and met Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts after the game. Betts took Shazier into the Dodgers’ clubhouse and introduced him to some teammates."

Plunkett also had some details on Shazier and Betts' cordial friendship.

"Betts said the two met when the Dodgers visited Pittsburgh early last season and struck up a friendship."

Shazier himself is an inspiration. The former NFL linebacker sustained a frightening spinal injury during a Monday Night Football game in 2017 that resulted in a spinal contusion and a temporary loss of movement in his legs. Although his playing career is over, Shazier ardently worked his way back to normal life through 130 rehabilitation sessions.

The former first-round pick has since started a non-profit for spinal cord injury patients inspired by his own recovery experience.

Clearly, Mookie has an appreciation for those that use their platform and financial resources to help others.