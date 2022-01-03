Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Talks About Dealing with Nerves in Game
    Mookie Betts

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Talks About Dealing with Nerves in Game

    Jul 20, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a three-run home run in the second inning as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt (21) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    When the Dodgers inked Mookie Betts to a long-term contract in 2020, their intention was that he would become a role model for the club in all areas of the game. So far, he's lived up to his end of the bargain, making significant contributions when it counts the most.

    We can become desensitized as fans to the human element of baseball. We anticipate superstars to perform under pressure, batters to produce huge hits, and nerves to never get in the way. In a recent interview with Talking Shop's Coach Ballgame and Coach Chop, Betts stated that this isn't always the case.

    I actually rely on breathing 10 times more than you would believe. I still now get anxious. I get, I wouldn’t say nervous, but butterflies.. that comes even in live bp’s against [Walker] Buehler on the backfields. That’s all the time. In those situations, well you are nervous – which there’s nothing wrong with being nervous. Just breathing slows the heart rate down and just slows your body down so you can make the decisions and really play like you want to play. You don’t want to have your heart racing and you go out there jittery. How I slow that down is breathing. If it’s a 2-2 pitch, I’ll step out, take a couple deep breaths, and get back in. Breathing is probably top 2 or 3 biggest things in my arsenal as far as just calming myself down and being in the moment.

    Mookie Betts' ability to unwind in the batter's box is what allows him to stay cool and produce when things are at their most difficult. This at-bat in the 2021 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves is the perfect example.

    There's a reason the Dodgers gave Betts $365 million to wear their jersey, and he hasn't let them down. He has the elite talent of tuning out everything else when the pressure is on and Dodger fans will be able to enjoy watching his steady pulse for years to come.

    Mookie Betts Offseason Hitting, Swing Mechanics Looking Great | Dodgers Offseason

