Dodgers: Mookie Betts Voices Desire to Win Annual Award

Mookie Betts has big goals for 2022.

The Dodgers are fresh off sweeping the rival Giants in Los Angeles. Not only did they beat San Francisco ace Carlos Rodón on Tuesday, they drubbed the Giants on Wednesday night 9-1. On Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night against Rodón, the Dodgers got an early 2-0 lead and also received some big help from a defense that has been somewhat average this year.

In the first inning, the Giants Mauricio Dubon cracked a hard line drive to right-center that right fielder Mookie Betts adeptly tracked down to record the out. The expected batting average on the play was .530 thanks to a 102.3 exit velocity off of Dubon's bat. Most other right fielders probably wouldn't have been able to make the play.

But Mookie isn't your typical right fielder. The five-time Gold Glove winner still looks as smooth as ever. After the Dodgers wrapped up the 3-1 win, Betts joined AM470's David Vassegh to talks about the catch and his goals for 2022. He's had a slow start in the batter's box, but his glove is looking great. Even golden. 

“I told Clayton [Kershaw] this year, I didn’t win a Gold Glove last year, so I told him this year that I’m aiming for it, to win him a Gold Glove.”

From 2016 to 2020, Betts won the award in five-consecutive seasons. However, he didn't win it last year. Instead, Adam Duvall took home the honors with Betts listed as a runner-up for the hardware. 

Betts' bat is a work in progress (.762 OPS), but his leather is in peak form.

