Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts

Cody Bellinger has had an up-and-down season, with the overall results far below what the Dodgers expect from him and miles below his 2019 MVP season.

Bellinger has shown some signs of life lately, although it's far too soon to know whether he's figuring things out or just having a minor hot streak.

On Monday night, Bellinger had a huge hit for Los Angeles, following a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Trayce Thompson with a key two-run double for some much-needed insurance.

After the game, which the Dodgers ended up winning, 6-0, L.A. star outfielder Mookie Betts expressed his confidence in Bellinger's ability to figure out his slump when things really matter.

“Belly will be Belly, he’ll be fine,” Betts said. “He always finds ways. He competes. He plays a Gold Glove center field, which is huge. For some odd reason, he comes through in those clutch situations. We always know he’ll be there, be a fierce competitor and be ready when the lights turn on.”

Each of the last two seasons, Bellinger has struggled in the regular season before coming through with some momentous hits in the postseason. In the 2020 NLCS, it was Bellinger's Game 7 home run that gave the Dodgers the lead in the decisive game. Last year, his RBI single gave L.A. the lead in Game 5 of the NLDS in San Francisco.

So Betts isn't necessarily misguided in his confidence that Bellinger knows how to get big hits in October. Is it as easy as Bellinger just flipping a switch "when the lights turn on"? Probably not. But if Bellinger can find his swing in time for October, it would add yet another weapon to what is already the deepest lineup in baseball.