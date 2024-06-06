Dodgers Move Up in National MLB Power Rankings Despite Rough Stretch
The Los Angeles Dodgers have jumped back into the top-5 of Newsweek's national MLB power rankings, claiming the No. 5 spot in the league this week. Only the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, and Baltimore Orioles rank higher than the Dodgers. The Dodgers fell out of the top 5 last week after getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds and being on their five-game losing streak.
The Dodgers were certainly in the middle of a slump toward the end of May as their lineup struggled to get much going, and even were shut out 6-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have since rebounded, sweeping the New York Mets and going 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies.
Still, the Dodgers want to be higher than at just No. 5 in the power rankings. Comitting more than $1.2 billion in free agents last offseason was intended to make the team the best in the league and, ultimately, champions. The Dodgers previously ranked No. 2 in the rankings before dropping last week, and have ranked as high as No. 1 twice in the season.
One of the best ways for the Dodgers to move up in the rankings would be to win their series against the Yankees this weekend. The Yankees are currently the top team in the power rankings, are on a six-game winning streak, and are tied with the Phillies for the best record in MLB.
The Dodgers have one more game against the Pittsburgh Pirates first that they'll want to win to avoid an embarrassing sweep. After their series against the Pirates and Yankees, they'll go up against the defending champions, the Texas Rangers.