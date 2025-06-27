Dodgers Named 'Best Fit' For $20 Million All-Star Closer in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has a 20 percent chance of being traded before the MLB deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the top landing spots for the All-Star.
Clase made All-Star appearances in every year from 2022-24, leading MLB in saves in 2022 and 2023 while leading the American League with a career-high 47 saves in 2024.
The closer placed third in AL Cy Young voting for his electric 2024 season, where he boasted a 0.61 ERA through 74 appearances, allowing just five runs.
Clase has performed well during 2025, however, his 3.38 ERA is the highest of his career. He has allowed more than twice as many runs as he did all of last season through 36 games, and his 1.471 WHIP is the highest it’s ever been.
While there are plenty of things to nitpick about Clase’s season, the fact is that last season’s success was unsustainable and, despite his struggles, he’s still throwing well above league average with an ERA+ of 122. He’s striking out batters at a higher rate than last season, and his FIP of 2.50 is just marginally higher than his 2.22 mark from 2024.
The closer is on a relatively inexpensive contract for someone of his talents, and would likely require a huge haul from the Dodgers if they were to make a move for him. He has one year left on his contract after this season for $6.4 million, and two years of club options for $10 million each.
If the Dodgers pulled the trigger on Clase, they would control him through the 2028 season at a huge discount.
While it’s hard to deny Clase’s talent, the Dodgers don’t especially need a closer at the moment. Tanner Scott currently fills the role for L.A., and has been excellent after a small hiccup in May.
Scott blew three out of four save opportunities to end May, allowing 10 runs across 4.2 innings and had a 7.59 ERA through the month. In June, however, he has gone a perfect 7-for-7 and has a 1.46 ERA, allowing just two runs.
The Dodgers do have an injury crisis in their pitching staff, and if any further setbacks occur, they may need to make a big move to retain their status as the NL West’s frontrunners.
Los Angeles is looking to increase their six game lead at the top of the division against the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
