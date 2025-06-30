Dodgers Named 'Best Fit' for $8.2 Million All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers made two major moves to upgrade their stable of relievers in the offseason by inking Tanner Scott to a four-year deal and Kirby Yates to a one-year deal.
The returns thus far in their initial seasons have been mixed — though to be fair the left-handed Scott has pitched much better this month. With the left-handed portion of the bullpen completely fortified between Scott, Anthony Banda, Justin Wrobleski, Alex Vesia and Jack Dreyer, Los Angeles could very much use an impact right-handed flamethrower.
If said flamethrower had the capabilities of closing games, that would be even better.
This is where St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley comes into play.
Helsley was mentioned specifically by Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN as a possible trade deadline acquisition for the Dodgers. Other rumored parties that could be of interest according to the analysis include the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Detroit Tigers, and the New York Yankees.
"Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season. His stuff and locations are pretty similar, but the main difference is his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate."
The analysis goes on to say that Helsley is approximated to have a 30 percent chance at being dealt.
The Cardinals currently sit 2.5 games out of first place in the NL Central trailing both the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds are right on their tail — only 2.5 games back of the Redbirds.
Helsley has been solid in a contract year. He's compiled a 3.41 ERA with a 3-0 record and 16 saves. The two-time All-Star has some highly impressive analytics, evidenced by averaging 99.1 miles per hour on his fastball. Helsley also ranks in the 93rd percentile in chase rate, and above-average in a handful of other metrics.
St. Louis must deem if it will 'go for it' and act as a buyer rather than as a seller at the deadline. The conversation as to whether Helsley is available might end up being moot altogether. However, if he is available, the Dodgers surely would have interest. This is an impact arm that can close or function as a high-leverage reliever.
Helsley is also on an expiring contract which could lead to a lesser package being sent to the Cardinals as opposed to if he were on a multi-year deal. Landing a player of this caliber would further cement L.A.'s standing as the best team in the sport.
